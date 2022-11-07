Chinese air force to bring new jets to Airshow China

Aircrafts of the Bayi Aerobatic Team conduct training for the upcoming 14th Airshow China in south China's Guangdong Province Nov. 6, 2022. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force will showcase an array of aircraft at the upcoming 14th Airshow China to be held from Nov. 8 to 13 in Zhuhai of Guangdong Province, a PLA Air Force spokesperson said on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yongjin)

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force will showcase an array of aircraft at the upcoming 14th Airshow China to be held from Nov. 8 to 13 in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, a PLA Air Force spokesperson said on Sunday.

The YU-20 tanker aircraft, the J-16 multirole fighter jet, and the high-altitude long-endurance Attack-2 drone will be among them. They will make their first appearance at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, said Shen Jinke, a PLA Air Force spokesperson.

A new-generation equipment of the PLA Air Force, the YU-20 has conducted several aerial refueling exercises for warplanes, including the J-20, the J-16, and the J-10C, displaying the PLA Air Force's long-range maneuvering capabilities, Shen said.

The J-20 is China's indigenous fourth-generation medium and long-range fighter jet. It was first publicly displayed at the 11th Airshow China in November 2016.

An Attack-2 drone flies during a training for the upcoming 14th Airshow China in south China's Guangdong Province Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Yu Hongchun/Xinhua)

J-20 stealth fighter jets fly during a training for the upcoming 14th Airshow China in south China's Guangdong Province Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Yu Hongchun/Xinhua)

A J-20 stealth fighter jet (front) taxies by a YU-20 tanker aircraft while conducting a training for the upcoming 14th Airshow China in south China's Guangdong Province Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Yu Hongchun/Xinhua)

A YU-20 tanker aircraft flies during a training for the upcoming 14th Airshow China in south China's Guangdong Province Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Yu Hongchun/Xinhua)

Aircrafts of the Bayi Aerobatic Team conduct training for the upcoming 14th Airshow China in south China's Guangdong Province Nov. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yongjin)

