Attack helicopters take off for round-the-clock flight training

China Military Online) 13:35, November 04, 2022

Attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 80th Group Army take off from the runway successively during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on October 25, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Peng)

