Attack helicopters take off for round-the-clock flight training
Attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 80th Group Army take off from the runway successively during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on October 25, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Peng)
Attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 80th Group Army take off from the runway successively during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on October 25, 2022.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Peng)
Attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 80th Group Army take off from the runway successively during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on October 25, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Peng)
Attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 80th Group Army take off from the runway successively during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on October 25, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Peng)
Attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 80th Group Army take off from the runway successively during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on October 25, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Peng)
Photos
Related Stories
- Soldiers in physical training
- China's Z-20 helicopter surpasses Black Hawk in technologies, chief designer says
- Military photographer captures PLAAF pilots' highlights
- Military photographer using lenses to record PLA Air Force's growth
- He Xianda: From a cook to an "ace operator"
- PLA soldiers celebrate opening of 20th CPC National Congress
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.