PLA soldiers celebrate opening of 20th CPC National Congress

China Military Online) 09:13, October 21, 2022

Soldiers assigned to a combined-arms brigade under the PLA 82nd Group Army watch the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on October 16, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Tongkai)

