Breathtaking autumn scenery of Greater Hinggan Mountains in Inner Mongolia
(People's Daily Online) 09:35, September 30, 2022
|(Photo/Inner Mongolia Daily's APP)
The blue sky, colorful leaves, and flowing streams at the Ali River National Forest Park in the Greater Hinggan Mountains, in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, present a stunning view as the forest park welcomes the most beautiful season of the year.
A variety of species of trees at the forest park take on various shades including red, yellow and green, making a colorful brocade or an excellent oil painting out of the natural scenery.
With a total area of 2,486 hectares and a forest coverage rate of 94 percent, the forest park has been called "China's forest oxygen bar," according to Gao Yubo, deputy general manager of Alihe Forest Industry Co., Ltd.
