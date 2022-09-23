In pics: autumn scenery across China

Photo taken on Sept. 16, 2022 shows flowers of sweet-scented osmanthus fallen on a stone table at a park in Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The Autumn Equinox, observed during the country's agricultural harvest season annually, falls on Friday this year. (Photo by Zhao Qingzu/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 13, 2022 shows blossoming sweet-scented osmanthus in Shuanggu Village, Fuquan City of southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Autumn Equinox, observed during the country's agricultural harvest season annually, falls on Friday this year. (Photo by Gao Guihua/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 12, 2022 shows a bird flapping its wings among flowers at a park in Renhuai City of southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Autumn Equinox, observed during the country's agricultural harvest season annually, falls on Friday this year. (Photo by Chen Yong/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 18, 2022 shows a ripe fruit of a persimmon tree in Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. The Autumn Equinox, observed during the country's agricultural harvest season annually, falls on Friday this year. (Photo by Qi Liguang/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 12, 2022 shows a cluster of grown chestnuts in Gongping Village, Qushi Township, Tengchong City of southwest China's Yunnan Province. The Autumn Equinox, observed during the country's agricultural harvest season annually, falls on Friday this year. (Photo by Gong Zujin/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 17, 2022 shows a cluster of maturing hawthorns in Xigang Township, Tengzhou City of east China's Shandong Province. The Autumn Equinox, observed during the country's agricultural harvest season annually, falls on Friday this year. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 13, 2022 shows two flowers of sweet-scented osmanthus fallen on a green leaf in Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The Autumn Equinox, observed during the country's agricultural harvest season annually, falls on Friday this year. (Photo by Yang Junpeng/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 17, 2022 shows a butterfly resting on a flower in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Autumn Equinox, observed during the country's agricultural harvest season annually, falls on Friday this year. (Photo by Li Hua/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 17, 2022 shows a maturing cotton flower in Darong Village, Bingmei Township, Congjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Autumn Equinox, observed during the country's agricultural harvest season annually, falls on Friday this year. (Photo by Lu Zhongnan/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 17, 2022 shows a maturing sorghum ear in Wangxilu Village, Xiaozhaozhuang Township, Xinhua District of Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province. The Autumn Equinox, observed during the country's agricultural harvest season annually, falls on Friday this year. (Photo by Zhou Yang/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 12, 2022 shows a fruit and a flower of a pomegranate tree in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. The Autumn Equinox, observed during the country's agricultural harvest season annually, falls on Friday this year. (Photo by Sun Zhongnan/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2022 shows cracking soya bean pod in Gaoqing County, Zibo City of east China's Shandong Province. The Autumn Equinox, observed during the country's agricultural harvest season annually, falls on Friday this year. (Photo by Zhang Weitang/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 16, 2022 shows a colored leaf on a tree in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. The Autumn Equinox, observed during the country's agricultural harvest season annually, falls on Friday this year. (Photo by Hang Xingwei/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 18, 2022 shows a grown ear of paddy rice in Zhushan Township, Xuan'en County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture of central China's Hubei Province. The Autumn Equinox, observed during the country's agricultural harvest season annually, falls on Friday this year. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 15, 2022 shows some chrysanthemums in Yaozhuang Village, Hecun Township, Handan City of north China's Hebei Province. The Autumn Equinox, observed during the country's agricultural harvest season annually, falls on Friday this year. (Photo by Hao Qunying/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 16, 2022 shows a bug resting on a Japanese maple in Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The Autumn Equinox, observed during the country's agricultural harvest season annually, falls on Friday this year. (Photo by Yang Junpeng/Xinhua)

Villagers dry grains in Gangbian Village of Congjiang County in southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Sept. 18, 2022. The Autumn Equinox, observed during the country's agricultural harvest season annually, falls on Friday this year. (Photo by Luo Jinglai/Xinhua)

