Breathtaking view of Milky Way above Tekes County in Xinjiang
The stunning Milky Way looks like a brilliant waterfall falling from the night sky at Aktas grassland in Tekes County, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Hasi)
Thanks to the fair weather over the past few days, the night sky has been a spectacular sight above Aktas grassland in Tekes County, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
The Milky Way could be clearly seen stretching across the sky, and with stars shining bright in the cloudless sky like diamonds, the tents, yurts and the boundless starry sky formed a dreamlike scene.
Because of its unique geographical location and natural conditions, Aktas grassland has been a popular spot for enjoying the starlit night sky in China and attracts many tourists every year.
The yurts and the boundless starry sky form a spectacle at Aktas grassland in Tekes County, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Tayier)
The night sky is studded with twinkling stars above Aktas grassland in Tekes County, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Hasi)
A beautiful view of the night sky can be seen above Aktas grassland in Tekes County, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Tayier)
A breathtaking view of the starlit night sky can be seen above Aktas grassland in Tekes County, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Hasi)
A spectacular night scenery can be seen above Aktas grassland in Tekes County, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Tayier
