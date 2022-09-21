Seventh China-Eurasia Expo held in Urumqi, NW China's Xinjiang
A visitor learns about endoscopic surgical robot at the seventh China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2022.
The seventh China-Eurasia Expo, slated for Sept. 19-22, has attracted 3,600 enterprises to attend its online events.
Covering an exhibition area of 40,000 square meters, the expo has set up three zones featuring themes including investment cooperation and commodity trade. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
Visitors learn about wind power equipment at the seventh China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2022.
Visitors learn about wind power equipment at the seventh China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2022.
Covering an exhibition area of 40,000 square meters, the expo has set up three zones featuring themes including investment cooperation and commodity trade. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)
Visitors view commodities at the seventh China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2022.
Visitors view commodities at the seventh China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2022.
Covering an exhibition area of 40,000 square meters, the expo has set up three zones featuring themes including investment cooperation and commodity trade. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)
Visitors view a robot at the seventh China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2022.
Visitors view a robot at the seventh China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2022.
Covering an exhibition area of 40,000 square meters, the expo has set up three zones featuring themes including investment cooperation and commodity trade. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)
A visitor takes photos at the booth of China's leading train maker CRRC Corporation Ltd. at the seventh China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2022.
The seventh China-Eurasia Expo, slated for Sept. 19-22, has attracted 3,600 enterprises to attend its online events.
Covering an exhibition area of 40,000 square meters, the expo has set up three zones featuring themes including investment cooperation and commodity trade. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
A visitor views commodities at the booth of Kazakhstan at the seventh China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2022.
A visitor views commodities at the booth of Kazakhstan at the seventh China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2022.
Covering an exhibition area of 40,000 square meters, the expo has set up three zones featuring themes including investment cooperation and commodity trade. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)
A visitor learns about an online traveling service platform at the booth of China Unicom at the seventh China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2022.
The seventh China-Eurasia Expo, slated for Sept. 19-22, has attracted 3,600 enterprises to attend its online events.
Covering an exhibition area of 40,000 square meters, the expo has set up three zones featuring themes including investment cooperation and commodity trade. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
