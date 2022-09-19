Number of new COVID-19 cases declining in Xinjiang: official

Xinhua) 17:16, September 19, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- The number of new local COVID-19 infections in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has continued to drop, local officials said Sunday.

The region had reported a total of 153 confirmed cases, accounting for about 2.8 percent of the total number of logged infections in the new resurgence, with most having mild symptoms, said Ni Mingjian, chief expert with the Xinjiang Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention at a virtual press conference in Beijing.

Ni noted that the current epidemic situation in Xinjiang is generally stable, and the number of newly reported infections has been declining. As of Saturday, seven out of 13 affected prefectures and cities had not seen new local infections for more than two weeks, and the majority of the affected counties, cities, and districts have basically resumed normal life.

Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture saw a declining trend in the number of fresh infections, according to Ershat Tursunbay, head of the prefectural government.

"Ili is gradually lifting static management measures and restoring normal production and life," Ershat Tursunbay said.

The prefecture is also taking a slew of measures to ensure a stable supply of daily necessities for those who are affected by the latest COVID-19 resurgence.

In the city of Yining in Ili, over 2,900 personnel and more than 1,100 vehicles have been dispatched to deliver daily supplies. The city has reserved 2,900 tonnes of flour, 390 tonnes of oil, and 290 tonnes of rice, according to Qiao Xuegang, executive deputy mayor of Yining.

Zulkana Mamuk, a resident in Yining, stays at home with her mother and two children.

"The community workers and volunteers will help us purchase daily commodities such as rice, flour, vegetables and fruit. Whatever we need, we just tell or text them, and the supplies will be delivered to our doorstep, which is very convenient," said Zulkana Mamuk.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)