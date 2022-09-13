Home>>
The beauty of intangible cultural heritage: Kalpin tableware
(People's Daily App) 16:26, September 13, 2022
In Kalpin County, Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, every family uses wooden bowls and spoons to eat.
The wooden tableware is beautiful, sophisticated and practical.
When you pick up a small apricot wood spoon and scoop up a spoonful of delicious lamb soup, the faint apricot fragrance immediately penetrates the nostrils and refreshes the soul.
These wooden spoons and bowls with the beauty of age and antiquity are a perfect match for the world's best food and tableware.
They have witnessed the history of the ancestors of the people of Kalpin and recorded the progress of human civilization.
(Compiled by Huang Yaping)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xinjiang foreign trade up 49.6 pct in Jan.-Aug.
- Farmers busy picking early-maturing red dates during harvest season in China’s Xinjiang
- Photographer capturing fox-like image of desert in China's Xinjiang shares story behind sensational picture
- Harvest season turns farmlands into colorful palette in China's Xinjiang
- Picturesque scenery of Paradise Lake in NW China's Xinjiang
- Stunning rainbow reigns over mountains and fields in China's Xinjiang
- Wondrous Xinjiang: Young "bow man" fosters traditional handicraft
- Xinjiang sees surging railway freight volume in Jan.-Aug.
- Xinjiang's new expressway to boost high-quality economic development
- Xinjiang's development in the past decade
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.