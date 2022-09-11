Xinjiang foreign trade up 49.6 pct in Jan.-Aug.
Containers are seen at the Horgos Port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
URUMQI, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Foreign trade of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region soared 49.6 percent year on year to nearly 145.6 billion yuan (about 21 billion U.S. dollars) from January to August this year.
Urumqi Customs said that during this period, Xinjiang exports reached over 120.9 billion yuan, up 58.2 percent year on year, while its imports grew by 18 percent year on year to 24.6 billion yuan.
The increase in foreign trade in the region is attributed to a series of steps taken to ensure stability in employment, the financial sector, foreign trade, foreign investment, and domestic investment, according to Urumqi Customs.
Urumqi Customs also noted that thanks to streamlined customs clearance measures, the operation of China-Europe freight train services in Xinjiang had been continuously improved.
From January to August, Alataw Pass and Horgos Port, both major rail ports in Xinjiang, achieved a record high in handling 8,701 China-Europe freight trains, up 6.5 percent compared to the previous year.
Photos
Related Stories
- Farmers busy picking early-maturing red dates during harvest season in China’s Xinjiang
- Photographer capturing fox-like image of desert in China's Xinjiang shares story behind sensational picture
- Harvest season turns farmlands into colorful palette in China's Xinjiang
- Picturesque scenery of Paradise Lake in NW China's Xinjiang
- Stunning rainbow reigns over mountains and fields in China's Xinjiang
- Wondrous Xinjiang: Young "bow man" fosters traditional handicraft
- Xinjiang sees surging railway freight volume in Jan.-Aug.
- Xinjiang's new expressway to boost high-quality economic development
- Xinjiang's development in the past decade
- U.S. lies about Xinjiang will only bankrupt its own credibility faster: Chinese FM spokesperson
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.