Harvest season turns farmlands into colorful palette in China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 13:56, September 07, 2022

Photo shows an aerial view of farmlands in Tekes county, Yili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The harvest season has turned the farmlands into a colorful palette. In recent years, Tekes county has integrated farmland resources and built sprinkler irrigation facilities to improve the quality of its farmlands. (Photo/Liu Lingbo)

