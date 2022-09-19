Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 92 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:21, September 19, 2022
Medical workers of an air-inflated testing lab prepare to receive nucleic acid samples in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)
BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 92 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 48 in Sichuan, the National Health Commission said Monday.
A total of 715 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 366 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals to 239,454.
Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll remaining at 5,226.
