Chinese mainland reports 241 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:32, September 08, 2022

Medical workers work in an air-inflated testing lab in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 5, 2022.(Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 241 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 69 in Sichuan and 67 in Inner Mongolia, according to the National Health Commission's report Thursday.

A total of 1,093 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 299 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 234,540.

Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

