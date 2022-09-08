Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 241 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:32, September 08, 2022
Medical workers work in an air-inflated testing lab in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 5, 2022.(Xinhua/Liu Qiong)
BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 241 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 69 in Sichuan and 67 in Inner Mongolia, according to the National Health Commission's report Thursday.
A total of 1,093 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 299 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 234,540.
Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese mainland reports 264 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Chinese mainland reports 303 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Chinese mainland reports 318 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- New COVID-19 resurgence in Taiwan on the way
- Schools kickstart new semester with effective COVID control
- Chinese mainland reports 307 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Chinese mainland reports 349 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Chinese mainland reports 349 new local confirmed COVID cases
- Tibet's Lhasa cuts off community transmission of COVID-19
- China to improve customs clearance with updated health card
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.