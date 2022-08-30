Chinese mainland reports 349 new local confirmed COVID cases

Xinhua) 10:39, August 30, 2022

A staff member registers information of a resident for nucleic acid test in Liangjiang New District, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 349 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 167 were in Sichuan Province, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

Altogether 1,368 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Monday, including 645 in Tibet and 109 in Sichuan, said the commission in its report.

A total of 547 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 230,980 on the Chinese mainland as of Monday.

Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226, according to the commission.

