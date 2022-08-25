Chinese mainland reports 345 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:53, August 25, 2022

Medical workers scan the codes of nucleic acid samples at a testing lab in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 345 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 217 were in Hainan Province, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Altogether 1,289 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Wednesday, including 521 in Tibet and 309 in Hainan, said the commission in its report.

A total of 712 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 228,046 on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday.

Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226, according to the commission.

