Landscape of tree seen in Jinxian section of Poyang Lake
(Xinhua) 16:13, August 23, 2022
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 22, 2022 shows the tidal-flat presenting a landscape of a tree in Jinxian section of Poyang Lake in east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)
Photos
