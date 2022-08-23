Landscape of tree seen in Jinxian section of Poyang Lake

Xinhua) 16:13, August 23, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 22, 2022 shows the tidal-flat presenting a landscape of a tree in Jinxian section of Poyang Lake in east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 22, 2022 shows the tidal-flat presenting a landscape of a tree in Jinxian section of Poyang Lake in east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 22, 2022 shows the tidal-flat presenting a landscape of a tree in Jinxian section of Poyang Lake in east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)