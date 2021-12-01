Numerous migratory birds arrive in wetland by Poyang Lake

Xinhua) 08:29, December 01, 2021

Swans are seen at the Wuxing white crane conservation area by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 30, 2021. Numerous migratory birds including white cranes and swans have arrived in the wetland by the Poyang Lake, taking it as their winter habitat. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

