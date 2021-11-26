We Are China

Trailer: Mudanjiang - stockpile of geologic wonders and nature's bounty

15:12, November 26, 2021 By Zhang Wenjie, Yuan Meng, Han Xu, Su Jinggang, Su Qun ( People's Daily Online

How can you discover Mudanjiang's charm?

Take a stroll around Jingpo Lake or by ship.

Hike in an underground forest or go for a drive by yourself.

Go drift-net fishing and devour fish stew in an iron pot.

Learn Bohai Mohe embroidery.

Meet its Siberian tigers.

Trace the contours of ancient volcanic eruptions.

Most importantly, see its people.

Come experience the city's past, present, and future!

Tale of Mudanjiang is coming soon.

