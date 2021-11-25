Home>>
Winter arrives at desert oasis
(Xinhua) 09:26, November 25, 2021
Winter at the oasis: Yueya Spring, a famous crescent-shaped lake surrounded by desert in northwest China, has seen its first snow of the season. And it looks stunning!
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
