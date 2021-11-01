NW China's Gansu imposes closed-off management in 83 residential compounds

Xinhua) 15:34, November 01, 2021

LANZHOU, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Gansu Province put 83 residential compounds in six cities under closed-off management from Oct. 18 to 31 to curb the latest spread of the novel coronavirus, officials said at a press conference Monday.

The province reported 10 new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday. From Oct. 18 to 31, Gansu reported 105 local confirmed cases in the latest resurgence of the epidemic.

All the communities under lockdown management adopted a series of prevention and control measures, such as home quarantine and health monitoring. Community staff went door to door supplying daily necessities, according to Zhang Hao, deputy director of the provincial health commission.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)