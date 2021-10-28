S China's Haikou sees bee-eater population rise from 26 to 72 in four years

People's Daily Online) 11:22, October 28, 2021

Four bee-eaters perching on a branch. (Photo/Li Chuanshi)

A record 72 bee-eaters were recently counted at Wuyuanhe National Wetland Park in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan province, an increase from 26 as recorded in 2018, thanks to local authorities' continuous efforts in environmental protection.

The species is a second-class protected animal in China. As reported, blue-tailed bee-eaters and blue-throated bee-eaters will come to southern China to breed during the summertime and then migrate to Southeast Asia during the winter.

