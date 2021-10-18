Spectacular dance performance celebrating Double Ninth Festival in Henan wows audience

People's Daily Online) 15:50, October 18, 2021

Photo shows a classical Chinese dance performance featuring the phoenix at a TV show staged by the Henan Broadcasting System (HBS) in central China’s Henan province on the evening of Oct. 13 to celebrate the Double Ninth Festival, or the Chongyang Festival. (Photo/Courtesy of HBS)

A TV show staged on the evening of Oct. 13 to mark the Double Ninth Festival, or the Chongyang Festival, by the Henan Broadcasting System (HBS) in central China’s Henan province amazed viewers across the country. A classical Chinese dance performance featuring the phoenix (Fenghuang), a mythological bird symbolizing luck in China, was particularly impressive.

Celebrated on the ninth day of the ninth month on the Chinese lunar calendar, this year’s Double Ninth Festival fell on Oct. 14. Chinese people will usually climb mountains, enjoy chrysanthemums, while worshiping gods and their ancestors to pray for good fortune and longevity. It is also an occasion to show care and love to the elderly.

Entitled “a magical tour of the Chongyang Festival”, the TV show vividly depicted various traditional activities carried out during the festival through the integration of live-action shooting and modern technologies.

As the last in a lineup of Chinese festival-themed TV show series produced by HBS this year, the show ensures the continuation of the series’ classical style, having generated a large impact online just like its previous productions.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)