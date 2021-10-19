Live-action performance “china” debuts in Jingdezhen, Jiangxi

Xinhua) 08:27, October 19, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 17, 2021 shows a scene from the debut of "china," a live-action performance, in Jingdezhen City, east China's Jiangxi Province. The performance artistically reflects the thousand-year development of porcelain making and the history of Jingdezhen, dubbed the ancient porcelain capital of the country. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

