Improvement of underwater ecosystem in Fenjiezhou Island in Hainan attracts more marine creatures
Photo taken on Sept. 28, 2021 shows a clownfish and sea anemone in the waters of Fenjiezhou Island of Hainan Province, south China. Fenjiezhou Island, located in the Lingshui Li Autonomous County, boasts coral reef ecosystem. Before proper development and management, the coral reefs, as well as seabed ecology, have been severely damaged due to illegal exploitation. To restore the local underwater ecology, Fenjiezhou scenic area authorities, together with oceanic and fishery researchers, have been growing and transplanting corals since 2004. Meanwhile, fishermen have been offered jobs in the scenic area. After over ten years of protection and restoration, the coral coverage rate of Fenjiezhou Island waters has reached 34 percent, with some area reaching 40 percent to 50 percent. The improvement of underwater ecosystem has attracted more marine creatures. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
