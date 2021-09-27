Home>>
Magnificent waterfall appears on Hainan's dam
(Ecns.cn) 08:33, September 27, 2021
Magnificent waterfall appears on Wanquan River Dam on Sept. 25, 2021, after it rained for days in south China’s Hainan Province. (China News Service/Meng Zhongde)
