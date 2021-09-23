Red flags in Hong Kong welcome upcoming National Day holiday

Ecns.cn) 13:58, September 23, 2021

More than 100 Chinese national flags and flags of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region flutter in Lee Tung street, Hong Kong on Sept. 22, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wei)

It is the first time that the street has been decorated with both national flags and regional flags to welcome the upcoming National Day falls on Oct.1.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)