Red flags in Hong Kong welcome upcoming National Day holiday
(Ecns.cn) 13:58, September 23, 2021
More than 100 Chinese national flags and flags of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region flutter in Lee Tung street, Hong Kong on Sept. 22, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wei)
It is the first time that the street has been decorated with both national flags and regional flags to welcome the upcoming National Day falls on Oct.1.
