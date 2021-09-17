We Are China

In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center

Xinhua) 09:50, September 17, 2021

A Siberian tiger yawns on a rock at a forest park under the China Hengdaohezi Feline Breeding Center in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)