Cute! Siberian tigers huddle together to keep warm in northeast China’s Harbin

A video of Siberian tigers huddling together to keep warm at the Siberian Tiger Park in Harbin, capital of northeast China’s Heilongjiang province went viral on the Internet on Dec.16, 2020.

(Photo/Beijing Evening News)

The Siberian tigers enjoy warm sunshine in cold winter under a tree, surrounded by a snow-covered field.

It seemed that they were participating in a group activity, some netizens said.

As one of the world’s largest cats, Siberian tigers are also one of the most endangered species in the world.