Uncovering the reasons behind China and Serbia's ‘iron-clad friendship’

"Bella Ciao," the iconic theme song from the film "The Bridge," still resonates widely in China, cherished by the Chinese people even today. The friendship between China and Serbia has endured for nearly seven decades. What makes this friendship truly sincere and lasting? Let's journey through Serbia together and uncover the essence of this robust bond between our two nations.

