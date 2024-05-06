In pics: Explore ancient Luoyang Bridge in Quanzhou, SE China's Fujian

People are seen on the Luoyang Bridge in Luojiang district, Quanzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Changqian)

The Luoyang Bridge in Luojiang district, Quanzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province, built in the Song Dynasty (960-1279), has a timeless allure that attracts visitors from everywhere to admire its classic beauty.

In 1988, the Luoyang Bridge was designated as a cultural relic under key state protection in China.

On July 25, 2021, China's "Quanzhou: Emporium of the World in Song-Yuan China" was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List as a cultural site. This addition marks the 56th World Heritage site in China, with the Luoyang Bridge being one of the 22 representative historical sites.

According to Lyu Peiji, director of the Cultural, Sports, and Tourism Bureau of Luojiang district, the inclusion of "Quanzhou: Emporium of the World in Song-Yuan China" has led to a tourism boom in the area.

Records show that during the Spring Festival holiday in 2024, the Luoyang Bridge welcomed nearly 40,000 tourist visits per day.

In 2023, Luojiang district received 3.13 million tourist visits, with the Luoyang Bridge contributing a third of that number.

