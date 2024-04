We Are China

In pics: Spring farming underway in Jiabang terraced fields in SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 14:16, April 30, 2024

Aerial photo shows picturesque Jiabang terraced fields in Jiabang township, Congjiang county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

Farmers began spring farming activities in picturesque Jiabang terraced fields in Jiabang township, Congjiang county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on April 27.

