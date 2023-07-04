Magnificent scenery of colorful terraced fields shrouded in mist in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 10:37, July 04, 2023

The magnificent scenery of colorful terraced fields in Hongtudi township, Dongchuan district, Kunming city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Ye Zhigang)

After the rain stopped, mist rose among terraced fields in Hongtudi township, Dongchuan district of Kunming city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The brownish-red land showed as highland barley had just been harvested, while some fields, planted with corn and potatoes, looked green. The colorful terraced fields and the surrounding mist created fairyland-like views.

