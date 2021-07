We Are China

Terraced fields in Pengyang County, China's Ningxia

Xinhua) 11:04, July 15, 2021

Aerial photo taken on July 14, 2021 shows terraced fields in Pengyang County of Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

