Weimin Yellow River Bridge put into use in Ningxia

Xinhua) 13:07, June 29, 2021

Aerial photo taken on June 28, 2021 shows the Weimin Yellow River Bridge in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The Weimin Yellow River Bridge was put into use on Monday. It is the 18th road bridge across the Yellow River in Ningxia. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)