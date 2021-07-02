China's miraculous achievements in numbers

Children play at a lavender farm in Huocheng county, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, June 13, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

From 1921 to 2021, the Communist Party of China has led the country to create countless miracles. As China's overall national strength continues growing, the country has become the biggest engine to drive global economic growth.

