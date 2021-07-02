Languages

Friday, July 02, 2021

Art performance "The Great Journey" held at National Stadium

(Xinhua) 08:41, July 02, 2021

An art performance titled "The Great Journey" is held in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, on the evening of June 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)


