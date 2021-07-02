Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (35)

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments have been extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the great achievements the CPC has made since its founding, especially since the 18th CPC National Congress under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core.

They also wished the CPC a new glorious century.

In his message, Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, said that as the CPC celebrates its centenary, he extends to Xi, and through Xi to the brotherly CPC and Chinese people, his sincerest and warmest congratulations.

The founding of the CPC in July 1921, he said, was a historic event that opened a new chapter in the Chinese people's cause of revolution.

In the past century, the CPC has led the Chinese people from one victory to another, including establishing the People's Republic of China, starting the cause of reform and opening up, and advancing socialism with Chinese characteristics into a new era, he noted.

Especially, since the 18th CPC National Congress, the brotherly Chinese people, under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core, have realized the first centenary goal and are steadily striding towards the second centenary goal, he added.

Presently, against the backdrop of profoundly changing international and regional circumstances, both Vietnam's cause of reform and international integration and China's cause of reform and opening up have entered a crucial period, Trong noted.

He added that it is not only a historic obligation but an objective demand to consolidate the friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China and push for their sustained healthy and stable development for the better.

That, he said, is also in line with the fundamental and long-term interests of both nations, and conducive to regional and even global peace, stability, development and prosperity.

Trong said he is ready to work with Xi to continue caring for and guiding the implementation at different levels, by different departments and in different regions of the agreements and consensuses the top leaderships of the two sides have reached, so as to lift the two countries' traditional good-neighborly friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to new levels.

He wished the CPC continuous growth from strength to strength and success in leading the Chinese people on the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

He also expressed his wish that relations between the two parties and between the two countries will enjoy sound and stable development, make solid progress and generate more fruitful results.

