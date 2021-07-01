Home>>
Flag-raising ceremony held at Tian'anmen Square during CPC centenary ceremony
(Xinhua) 08:09, July 01, 2021
BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- A national flag-raising ceremony was held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing on Thursday morning during a ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC).
