Flag-raising ceremony held at Tian'anmen Square during CPC centenary ceremony

Xinhua) 08:09, July 01, 2021

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- A national flag-raising ceremony was held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing on Thursday morning during a ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)