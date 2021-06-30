Home>>
Dong women present local development via paintings
(Ecns.cn) 13:25, June 30, 2021
Dong women create Sanjiang Dong farmer paintings at a competition held in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on June 29, 2021. (Photo/ Wu Lianxun)
About 30 Dong women participated in the time-limit farmer painting competition to depict the development and changes in the Dong Autonomous County. The farmer painting in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County has a distinctive style featuring various figures and dreamy colors. The local farmer painting was listed as the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region intangible cultural heritage in 2012.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: Tajik party leader says CPC will lead China to new development miracles
- Journey from uninhabitable mountain hamlet to relishing prosperity
- Interview: CPC's development concept benefits people of China, world, says Namibian founding president
- Chinese envoy calls for efforts to promote peace, development in CAR
- Mongolian TV launches documentary on China's development path
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.