Dong women present local development via paintings

Ecns.cn) 13:25, June 30, 2021

Dong women create Sanjiang Dong farmer paintings at a competition held in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on June 29, 2021. (Photo/ Wu Lianxun)

About 30 Dong women participated in the time-limit farmer painting competition to depict the development and changes in the Dong Autonomous County. The farmer painting in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County has a distinctive style featuring various figures and dreamy colors. The local farmer painting was listed as the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region intangible cultural heritage in 2012.

