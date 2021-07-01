Chinese Communist Youth League members, Young Pioneers salute CPC

Xinhua) 08:23, July 01, 2021

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Representatives of the Chinese Communist Youth League members and Young Pioneers on Thursday morning saluted the Communist Party of China (CPC) and expressed commitment to the Party's cause at a ceremony marking the CPC centenary.

