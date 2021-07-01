Home>>
Xi arrives at Tian'anmen Rostrum for ceremony marking CPC centenary
(Xinhua) 08:02, July 01, 2021
BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, arrived at Tian'anmen Rostrum at the heart of Beijing on Thursday morning for a ceremony marking the centenary of the CPC.
