We Are China

Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (29)

Xinhua) 20:47, June 30, 2021

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Political parties, political leaders and friendly individuals in other countries have extended warm congratulations on the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the CPC's glorious history and great achievements and conveyed their hope to work with the CPC to build a better world.

Those sending congratulatory messages include:

Tonga's King Tupou VI;

Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, chairman of the National Assembly of Nepal;

Essam Sharaf, former Egyptian prime minister;

Tan Kok Wai, national chairman of the Democratic Action Party of Malaysia;

Omurbek Tekebayev, chairman of the Ata-Meken (Socialist) Party of Kyrgyzstan;

Lahur Talabani and Bafel Talabani, co-presidents of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan of Iraq;

Fouad Makhzoumi, chairperson of the National Dialogue Party of Lebanon;

Abdul Wahab al-Ansi, secretary general of the Yemeni Congregation for Reform;

Oleksandr Kornienko, chairperson of the Ukrainian party, Servant of the People;

Henrik Stamer Hedin, chairperson of the Danish Communist Party, and Luis Monteiro, the party's international secretary;

Andy Brooks, general secretary of the New Communist Party of Britain;

Stephen Bwansa Mabele, representative in China of the People's Party for Reconstruction and Democracy of the Democratic Republic of the Congo;

Abdul Majid Ahmad Khan, president of the Malaysia-China Friendship Association;

Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles, chair of the China-Britain Business Council.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Hongyu)