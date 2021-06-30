Book on CPC history to be published in English

Xinhua) 14:57, June 30, 2021

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- A book on the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC) will soon be published in English by the Central Compilation and Translation Press.

The content of the book is consistent with the Chinese version, which succinctly describes the extraordinary achievements and experiences of the CPC over the past century as it led the Chinese people and steered China toward national rejuvenation.

The book contains abundant facts, theories and the latest research on the Party's history.

The book aims to provide foreign readers with an authoritative reading resource to understand the history of the CPC spanning 100 years.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)