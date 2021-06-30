CPC "backbone" of China, says Brazilian ex-President Cardoso

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 29 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) has served as the "backbone" on which modern Chinese identity and society were built, said Brazil's ex-President Fernando Henrique Cardoso, who congratulated the Party on its achievements ahead of its centenary.

"I think the CPC was the backbone that allowed the formation of the notion of 'us'," Cardoso told Xinhua in an exclusive interview.

The two-term president recalled his visits to China during and after his tenures, praising China's experience in combating hunger and poverty.

"China has accomplished what seemed very difficult. First of all, it managed to believe in itself. I think the CPC had the ability to not only get to the heart (of the people) but to satisfy the population's interests; it provided a lot of people with jobs," said Cardoso, who is also a sociologist and honorary president of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party.

China's fight against poverty was no small feat, he said, adding that fighting for life is an obligation of all countries, regardless of their forms of government.

On China-Brazil ties, Cardoso said that the bilateral friendship must be maintained and cultivated, given that China has been Brazil's largest trading partner.

Commending the recent efforts to establish scientific and cultural exchanges between the two countries, he said that mutual understanding is a fundamental part of maintaining peace and prosperity between nations.

"It is positive that there is an exchange of information, culture and collaboration programs. The more you can understand the other, the better," said Cardoso.

