China's top political advisor pledges enhanced China-Laos relations

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, meets with president of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune, who is also a politburo member of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP), via video link in Beijing, capital of China, June 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang met with Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune, president of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) via video link Tuesday, pledging to enhance friendly exchanges between the two sides.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of China-Laos ties and China-Laos Friendship Year.

He said the CPPCC is ready to work with the LFNC to deepen exchanges and mutual learning, and will push for further development of China-Laos relations.

Sinlavong, who is also a politburo member of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP), warmly congratulated China on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, spoke highly of China's great achievements, and expressed willingness to continue to deepen cooperation with China in various fields.

