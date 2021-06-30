Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (26)

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Political parties, political leaders and friendly individuals in other countries have extended warm congratulations on the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the CPC's glorious history and great achievements and conveyed their hope to work with the CPC to build a better world.

The following is an edited summary of some of these messages.

Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, president of Mongolia and former chairman of the Mongolian People's Party, said that the CPC has played an important role in realizing China's prosperity as well as safeguarding world peace and development.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said that the CPC has led the Chinese people to win the great victory of national liberation, embark on a path of independent and sustainable development, set and courageously pursue long-term strategic goals, and make great achievements that have attracted global attention.

Equatorial Guinean President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, also president of the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea, said that the CPC has led the Chinese people to successfully find the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, achieve rapid economic and social development, and make unprecedentedly splendid achievements.

James Marape, Papua New Guinean prime minister and leader of the Pangu Party, said that the CPC has always been committed to promoting China's economic and social development, and has built China into a major country with great strength and advanced science and technology.

Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the fourth king of Bhutan, said that the CPC has led the Chinese people to turn China from a poor and backward country into a prosperous and strong one, and China's glorious achievements have won the admiration of the world.

