Over 100 foreign diplomats visit exhibition on CPC history in Beijing

Jordanian Ambassador to China Hussam Al Husseini (left) and Lebanese Ambassador to China Milia Jabbour visit an exhibition on the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the Museum of the CPC in Beijing, June 24. (People’s Daily/Zhang Bolan)

Over 100 diplomatic envoys of foreign countries and representatives of international organizations to China visited an exhibition on the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the Museum of the CPC in Beijing on June 24.

Through the exhibition under the theme “staying true to the founding mission,” they got a better understanding of the extraordinary journey of the CPC over the past century.

At the exhibition hall for the site of the first National Congress of the CPC, they saw photos and manuscripts that bring back memories of the revolutionary practice of the CPC in its early days and felt the original aspiration of the CPC members.

“I saw how the CPC has struggled for its goals at the exhibition. The founding of the New China helped the Chinese people ‘stand up’,” said Ahcene Boukhelfa, Algerian Ambassador to China, who noted that every Chinese has the opportunities to realize his/her dreams today.

Through art forms including paintings, sculptures, music and videos, as well as technological means related to sound and lighting, the exhibition aims to bring immersive experience to visitors.

A glasses-free 3D animated film at the exhibition showed envoys and representatives vividly the Long March military retreat in the CPC history. They recorded the film with their mobile phones, then gave a big round of applause after hearing the interpretation of the narrator’s words: “Every generation has its own long march, and every generation must see that march through.”

Sudanese Ambassador to China Gafar Karar Ahmed pointed out that the CPC has led its people out of poverty and backwardness, and developed China into the world’s second-largest economy, sincerely keeping its promise to the Chinese people.

China’s experience in development belongs to both the country itself and the entire world, the Sudanese ambassador said.

At a simulated high-speed train cab, foreign envoys and representatives tried driving trains and experienced the speed of China’s railways.

Jose Luis Bernal, Mexican Ambassador to China, has been in China for over 4 years, and marveled at China’s rapid development. “I have witnessed changes in China with my own eyes. From my trips to many Chinese cities and villages, I find that China’s transportation is getting more convenient, and its technologies have continuously advanced,” he said.

More and more people in China have enjoyed modern life, said the Mexican ambassador, adding that smartphones and computers are widely used even in remote mountainous areas in China.

The CPC has strived to leave no region or individual behind on the road to realizing common prosperity, according to him.

Through the exhibits from different stages in the CPC history, envoys and representatives got to learn about the stories behind the development miracles the Chinese people have achieved under the leadership of the CPC.

After visiting the exhibition, they took selfies and posed for group photographs in front of a huge CPC flag sculpture at the west square of the Museum of the CPC.

It’s really necessary to build such a museum for permanent and comprehensive exhibitions of the CPC history, said Carlos Miguel Pereira, Cuban Ambassador to China, who considers understanding the CPC history a necessity for learning about China.

