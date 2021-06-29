Home>>
Full Text: People First: Political Commitment of the Century-old Communist Party of China
(Xinhua) 13:33, June 29, 2021
BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- New China Research, the think tank of Xinhua News Agency, on Monday released a research report, titled "People First: Political Commitment of the Century-old Communist Party of China," ahead of the Party's centenary.
Please see the attachment for the document.
