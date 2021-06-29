Home>>
Measuring 100 years of the CPC
(People's Daily) 10:33, June 29, 2021
Let's measure 100 years of the CPC from millimeters to thousands of miles. See how the Party has struggled through trials and tribulations from the year 1921 to 2021.
(Produced by Jia Xue, Yu Xingxin, Hu Chengyuan, Han Wenjun, Fang Ziyi)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)
