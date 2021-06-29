Home>>
Xi to confer July 1 Medal on outstanding CPC members
(Xinhua) 09:57, June 29, 2021
BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, is about to present the July 1 Medal to outstanding Party members in the Great Hall of the People Tuesday morning.
Xi will deliver an important speech at the ceremony.
